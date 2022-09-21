INCIDENTS

City:

Sunday, 3:08 a.m., Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2105 N. Main St. Burglar alarm. Officers responded. No sign of foul play found.

Sunday, 12:27 p.m., Wiley and Bond streets. Report of a suspicious suitcase at the stop sign. Officers responded and requested assistance from the Fort Wayne bomb squad as a precaution. Only personal items that would normally be found in a suitcase were found inside.

Sunday, 2:41 p.m., apartment at Pine Grove. Caller reported her ex-husband was trying to break into her apartment. He reportedly left the apartment complex in a Chrysler 300. Officer located the car at Save-On Liquor and arrested Clint Joseph Dankson, 39, Bluffton, on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $500.

Sunday, 6:12 p.m., Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St. Bicycle stolen.

Sunday, 6:28 p.m., Valley Park apartments, 320 W. Dustman Rd. Caller reported unauthorized charge of $60 on his debit card.

Sunday, 6:44 p.m., 1800 block of North Main Street. Dually truck lost its back wheels.

Sunday, 7:23 p.m., residence on Wasau Court. Officers requested to assist a man with retrieving his wallet from his wife.

Sunday, 8:11 p.m., Pine Grove apartments. Caller reported a juveniles throwing rocks at her apartment.

Sunday, 10:52 p.m., Pak-A-Sak convenience store, 904 S. Main St. Customer upset and refusing to leave after being unable to pump gas from a faulty pump. Officer responded.

Monday, 3:05 a.m., Quality Car Care, 600 N. Main St. Burglar alarm. Officers responded. No sign of foul play found. Monday, 6:38 p.m., residence on North Oak Street Extended. Sheriff’s deputy served a warrant for arrest on Timothy Nathanial Thomas, 40, rural Decatur, for violating probation. No bond set.

Monday, 7:41 p.m., residence in the 400 block of South Morgan Street. Barbecue grill stolen.

Monday, 9:40 p.m., residence in the 600 block of South Indiana Street. Caller reported an intoxicated man knocked on the caller’s door. Officers checked the area but saw no one matching the description.

Tuesday, 12:49 a.m., residence in the 1400 block of McConnell Drive. Report of an intoxicated 18-year-old male at the residence behaving belligerently. Officers responded. Teen was warned for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, 6:34 a.m., residence in the 400 block of West Townley Street. Report of a fight between two brothers in which a knife was pulled by one of the combatants. The man who allegedly brandished the knife then left the residence on foot. Twenty minutes later, police received a call from a residence in the 1400 block of McConnell Drive that a strange man came to the front door of the residence, claimed he was lost and asked to use the telephone. Officers responded and determined he was the suspect from the earlier fight call. Dillon Ray Burnell, 28, Bluffton, was charged with communication intimidation, a Level 5 felony. No bond set.

Tuesday, 7:49 a.m., business as 218 S. Main St. Caller reported seeing a man wearing an orange shirt and carrying a cane “messing” with the back door of the business. The man then reportedly left. Officers responded but did not see anyone matching the description.

Tuesday, 11:14 a.m., man came to the Bluffton Police Department claiming he was turning himself in because his wife told him he is a batterer.

County:

Friday, 2:35 p.m., residence on Ind. 124 west of 200W. Caller reported fraud.

Saturday, 1:23 p.m., Skyline Village apartments. Maintenance worker called police on a report of an unresponsive man in one of the apartments appeared to not be breathing and cold to the touch. Officers and Wells County EMS responded. Man was sleeping, not dead.

Saturday, 4:11 p.m., 300W north of 1100N. Markle Fire Department first responders, sheriff’s deputies and Wells County EMS dispatched on a report of a man down in a ditch having difficulty breathing.

Saturday, 5:12 p.m., Ind. 301 between northwest of Vera Cruz. Man flipped an all-terrain vehicle, suffering a compound fracture to his left forearm. Sheriff’s deputies, Bluffton Fire Department first responders and Wells County EMS dispatched. He was taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Saturday, 6:23 p.m., residence in the 1000 block of North Washington Street, Murray. Verbal altercation between an 18-year-old girl and her parents. Deputies responded. Situation calmed. The daughter was warned for trespassing at her parents and her parents were warned for trespassing at the daughter’s residence.

Sunday, 3:04 p.m., 100E near 1000N. Report of a woman walking northbound and crying with a man with face tattoos walking behind her. Deputy dispatched but whoever it was could not be found.

Sunday, 4:38 p.m., Thomas and Patrice Felger residence, 2239E-500N. Report that a 19-year-old man was jumping a dirt bike on a ramp, lost control and upon landing was suffering from left arm numbness and was missing some teeth. Sheriff’s deputies, conservation officer, Bluffton Fire Department first responders and Wells County EMS dispatched.

Monday, 5:31 p.m., residence on 450E south of U.S. 224. Caller reported someone put animal feces near his front door.

Monday, 6:53 p.m., residence on 1100N east of Meridian Road. Caller reported someone drove through one of his fields sometime overnight.

Tuesday, 9:46 a.m., Ind. 1 north of 300N. Caller reported there was a strange man sitting in his front yard. Officer responded and located the man who explained that he had just been fired from his position with the Bluffton Free Street Fair and was trying to walk back to Fort Wayne. The officer gave the man a ride to the north county line.

Ossian:

Wednesday, 9:01 a.m., residence in the 100 block of South Melching Street. Caller reported a metal detector and an electric drum set were stolen from the residence and pawned by a family member.

Thursday, 6:12 p.m., while monitoring traffic on West LaFever Street, an Ossian police officer checked the license plate of a Toyota Corolla that passed by him and discovered it was registered to a person with a suspended driver’s license. He pulled the vehicle over at Ind. 1 and U.S. 224 and discovered that the driver, Ra Tee Par, 25, Fort Wayne, had never been issued a driver’s license. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle while never having been issued a driver’s license, a Class C misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance.

Thursday, 9:37 p.m., residence in the 100 block of South Metts Street. Verbal altercation between an ex-husband and wife. Officer responded. Situation calmed. Parties separated.

Friday, 3:19 a.m., Berne Apparel, 2501E-850N. Burglar alarm. Officer responded. Alarm tripped by a delivery truck driver.

Friday, 8:26 p.m., Ossian Subway restaurant drive-through. Employee heard someone pull up to the menu board and asked the customer to wait a minute because she was serving other customers. When the employee turned her attention back to the drive-through she asked the customer to order when he was ready. She then asked again. Then again. Then again, still getting no response. A customer then came inside the store to report that there was a man asleep in his car at the menu board in the drive-through. The employee then called police who discovered Robby W. Middleton, 56, Defiance, Ohio, asleep behind the steering wheel of his Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. Middleton reportedly admitted to the officer that he had been drinking. He reportedly smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and blew a .201 percent alcohol concentration equivalency on a certified breath test conducted at the Wells County Jail. Middleton was charged with operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for the same or a similar offense, a Level 6 felony. No bond was set.

Saturday, 2:17 a.m., report of two people walking with flashlights along the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in the Ossian Industrial Park. Officer checked the tracks but whoever it was had left.

Saturday, 12:17 p.m., Ossian All American Deli, 404 N. Jefferson Street. Woman fell and hit her head. Ossian Fire Department first responders, Wells County EMS and Ossian police dispatched.

Sunday, 6:41 p.m., 400 block of Crist Street. Caller reported there was a man on the property that he did not ant to be there. Officer responded but the man had left before the officer arrived.

Tuesday, 7 a.m., Dest Friends Grooming, Boarding and Doggy Daycare, 201 N. Jefferson St. Someone entered the business and turned on the hose in the bathing room, flooding the room.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Main Street at Capri Court. Nicholas T. Johnston, 22, Bluffton, made a left turn in his 2006 Chevrolet Aveo into the path of a northbound 2015 Honda Odyssey van driven by Megan E. Schantz, 33, Bluffton. The ensuing collision caused more than $10,000 in damage.

Saturday, 11:26 a.m., Walmart Supercenter, 2100 N. Main St. Nicole M. Harding, 40, Montpelier, drove a 2012 Dodge Journey into a parking space and struck a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck head-on that was parked in the space across from where Harding had driven into. Damage estimated at less than $1,000.

Saturday, 8:55 a.m., Bluffton High School parking lot, 1 Tiger Trail. Juan M. Cruz, 16, Bluffton, was eastbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. Daniel L. Dunnuck, 39, Bluffton, was backing a 2007 Ford Freestyle van into a parking space when the two vehicles collided causing more than $1,000 damage

Saturday, 11:45 a.m., Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2100 N. Main St. Parked 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck, registered owner not listed, hit by a hit-and-run driver. Damage exceeded $1,000.

County:

Friday, 5:47 a.m., 200S east of 350E. Lisa K. Flueckiger, 58, Bluffton, hit a deer with a 2017 GMC Savanna van registered to Reliable Van Rentals, Portland. Damage to the van exceeded $2,500.

Friday, 2:06 p.m., 100E at 1100N. William T. Semon, 33, Markle, was driving a Mazda 6 south on 100E. Shane Little, 24, Bluffton, was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 east on 1100N. At the intersection 1100N has the right of way over 100E. Semon’s Mazda entered the intersection and collided with Little’s Chrysler. After impact, both vehicles traveled into the front yard of David and Linda Bouman, 1048E-1100N. Semon suffered a severe head injury in the crash and was taken by Wells County EMS to Lutheran Hospital. Little was not injured in the crash. Total damage exceeded $10,000.

ARRESTS

Sevada Arness Palmore, 47, South Bend; vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $5,000.

Megan Renee Eisaman, 21, Bluffton; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and violation of probation. Bond set at $3,000.

Austin Matthew Voss, 29, rural Alexandria; 10 counts of stalking, all Level 6 felonies. Bond set at $50,000.

TICKETS

Juan M. Cruz, 16, Bluffton; seat belt violation, Main Street at Spring Street.

Roy D. Seegars, 47, Gaston; 75 mph-45 zone, Adams Street at Cherry Street.