Nila Ann Reece Sell, 85, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born Friday, July 16, 1937, in Bluffton, to Charles K. Reece and Myrtle McLaughlinReece. She married Paul Sell in 1992 and he passed away in 1997.

Nila devoted herself to her career and had an excellent memory for numbers. She worked for 30 years in the medical records department at Huntington Memorial Hospital and had memorized all the codes for medical diagnosis and procedures. In her spare time, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and needlecraft.

She was a member of Liberty Center United Methodist Church.

Nila leaves behind to cherish her memory her only sister, Kahlia Walker; a niece, Nicole Walker; and two nephews, Kevin Price and Troy Price.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Sell, and her parents, Charles and Myrtle Reece.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to a very special friend, Karen Johnson.

No services have been planned. Cremation will take place. The Neptune Society is in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation for the family.