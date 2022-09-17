Lucile D. Frauhiger, 103, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Lucile was born on Aug. 19, 1919, in Adams County, to Joe R. and Minnie (Aeschliman) Isch. She married Herbert M. Frauhiger in Wells County on March 1, 1942. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2001.

Lucile was a hostess at the Corner Depot in Bluffton and also a homemaker. She attended Kirkland High School and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Aside from being involved with her church, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and, most of all, spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Lester (Ann) Frauhiger of Bluffton; a daughter, Beverly (Steven) Miner of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Betty (Bill) Longenberger of Bluffton; along with nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucile was preceded in death by a son Lonnie G. Frauhiger; six brothers, Ervin, Glen, Walter, Alvin, Hubert and Ken Isch; along with three sisters, Mildred Krill, Viola Gerber and Irene Neuenschwander.

Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Church East with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

