Home News Local bands drawn to On the Banks of the Wabash contest Local bands drawn to On the Banks of the Wabash contest September 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Beauty on brick RSS Cocanower of BHS is Top 10 teacher finalist RSS County proceeds with 2023 budget