Home Opinions In the beginning … In the beginning … September 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Thank you for being mannerly. ‘You’re welcome.’ Opinions Streaming is getting out of hand, prime-time games at risk Opinions Why do we care about a monarchy?