Home News Highway garage price approved Highway garage price approved September 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Rethceif is winner of Business of the Year News $600K awarded for Lancaster Park upgrade News Witte’s pies smash old record