Dorothy I. Hoffman, 101, of Monroeville, and a former longtime resident of Preble, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2022, at Adams Heritage.

She was born Aug. 8, 1921, in Montpelier, to Forest E. and Nettie P. Frauhiger Mankey. Dorothy married Milton L. Hoffman Aug. 5, 1939; her husband preceded her in death April 27, 1979.

She was a member of Salem Magley Church and in her younger years had been involved with the Ladies Aid and Women’s Guild of the church. She was also a member of Kirkland Township Ladies Club, Women of the Moose 625, and American Legion Post 43 Auxiliary. She was a former Trustee of Kirkland Township.

Dorothy received Women of the Moose International Co-Worker of the Year in 1995.

Dorothy was a homemaker and she also worked at General Electric for 10 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn K. Hoffman of Bluffton, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Karen Hoffman of Wolcottville, Indiana; two sisters, Patsy (Larry) Dafforn of Yoder and Laura (Doyle) Werling of Tocsin; two grandchildren, Renee (Brian) Roche and Michael Hoffman; six great-grandchildren, Samantha (Caleb) Hardy; Connor Roche, Zachary (Mallory) Hoffman, Sean Roche, Addison Hoffman, and Aidan Roche; and three great-great-grandchildren, Izzy Davis, Lilly Hoffman, and Beau Hoffman.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Hoffman in 2020; a grandson, Marc Hoffman; five brothers, Glen, Lester, Walter, Ralph and Carl Mankey; and five sisters, Violet Hoffman, Bonnie Lou Mankey, Freda McBride, Mable Denis and Mary Gould.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Salem Magley Church, with Pastor Christopher Hirschy officiating. Burial will follow at the Salem Magley Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Preferred memorials are to the Salem Magley Church.