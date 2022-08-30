Tami Lyn Huss, 56, of Montpelier, died at her home at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

She was born Oct. 15, 1965, in Wells County, to Charles “Bud” Hartley Sr. and Mary Virginia McFeely Hartley.

Survivors include a daughter, Skye (Jayson) Speece of Montpelier; a stepdaughter, Shannon Monnot of New Corydon, Ind.; four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; a sister, Starlotte Burneske of Montpelier; and a brother, Herschel Hartley Sr. of Kokomo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles Hartley Jr. and Ira W. Hartley.

Calling will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.