Home Opinions Standing athwart history yelling ‘stop’ Standing athwart history yelling ‘stop’ August 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Thanks for the sidewalk Opinions Abortion ban will be damaging to Indiana’s economy Opinions As Yogi said, ‘It’s deja vu all over again’