Home News Police Notebook: 08-17-2022 Police Notebook: 08-17-2022 August 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Department of Education approves voting change RSS First day of school shows Southern Wells is growing RSS Two Fort Wayne men facing narcotics dealing charges