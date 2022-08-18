Home RSS King to celebrate her 100th birthday King to celebrate her 100th birthday August 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos & Photo Galleries Painting the town RSS Highway garage project to re-bid RSS YAR assists FCW by preparing sale items