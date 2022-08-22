Home State & National News Governor Holcomb in Taiwan after U.S. high-profile visits Governor Holcomb in Taiwan after U.S. high-profile visits August 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Polio in U.S., U.K. and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine State & National News Indiana metal artist creates unique pieces State & National News Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan’s Indy debut