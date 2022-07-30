Tressie Marie Stair, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the River Terrace Retirement Community.

She was born Feb. 2, 1929, on the family farm in North Township of Marshall County, Ind., to Harry Cyrus and Lillie Aurora Beyler Stair. Tressie attended schools in Plymouth and La Paz, Ind., graduating from La Paz High School in 1947. In 1951, she graduated from Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University) where she was elected to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.” She later graduated from Ball State University with a master’s degree in education. She also studied violin for two summers at Houghton college (now Houghton University) in Houghton, N.Y.

Tressie taught elementary education in Wells and Adams counties. The majority of those years were spent at Ossian Elementary School.

Besides serving her Lord and Savior, Tressie had a genuine passion for music, which found its greatest expression on the violin. She and her sister, Vida, generously shared their love of music with countless others through playing at numerous community events throughout northeastern Indiana. Over the years, the two sisters played for countless weddings and funeral services.

She was also a longtime member of the Wells County Extension Chorus, Melody Makers of Indiana, and the Mulberry Streey Wesleyan Church.

Tressie is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, Mark (Dawn) Klatt, Philip (Martha) Klatt, David (Debra) Klatt, Timothy (Janice) Stair, Charles (Wanda) Stair, Roger (Kay) Stair, Rose Marie (Dwight) Robart, Thomas (Catherine) Stair, Ruth E. Goodman Johnson, and Harry (Patricia) Goodman.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Alvin K. Stair, Victor I. Stair, and Raymond A. Stair; five sisters, Wilda E. Stair, Rose A. Stair Goodman, Virginia L. Stair, Vera R. Stair Klatt, and Vida E. Stair; one niece, Victoria R. Goodmad Benson; and two nephews-in-law, Jay Benson and Jerry Johnson.

A service to celebrate Tressie’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with her nephew, Pastor Timothy Stair, officiating. Family visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel in Plymouth, Ind. Memorials may be made to World Missionary Press.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com