Robert L. Rockwell, 75, of Montpelier, died at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home with his family at his side.

He was born June 8, 1947, in Montpelier, to Robert L. Rockwell and Mary Pauline Lamott. His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Claudia Campbell Rockwell of Montpelier; four daughters, Selena Rockwell of Morehead, Ky., Katrinna (Scotty) Lewter of Hartford City, Sonya (Daniel) Chamblee of Athens, Ala., and Ricky Rockwell of Montpelier; two sons, Dakota Rockwell of Montpelier and Robert Rockwell Jr. of Montpelier; a stepdaughter, Donna Stacy of Montpelier; two stepsons, Eddie Stacy and Herbert Stacy, both of Montpelier; eight grandchildren and one stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a half brother, Darrell Overmyer of Montpelier.

Calling will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, following visitation.

