Home News Police Notebook: 07-30-2022 Police Notebook: 07-30-2022 July 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Wells County Foundation announces second round of grants RSS ‘Elton John’ visits Kehoe RSS Mayor lays out next steps for fire service