Home Opinions Is this another sign I’m getting old? Is this another sign I’m getting old? July 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Two days hiking and eating in Spain’s culinary capital Opinions They’re my longtime friends, and you ought to see them Opinions Granddogs, veterans and community treasures