Home Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: 50 ways to leave your lover? (An adventure in... Here’s the Thing: 50 ways to leave your lover? (An adventure in counting) July 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: So, where is the Tooth Fairy? Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: Faith That Moves Skeptics Lifestyle Insights: Summer pet care