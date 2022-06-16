Home State & National News Researchers say Indiana could be trapped in a ‘heat dome’ Researchers say Indiana could be trapped in a ‘heat dome’ June 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Peru to host largest gathering of calliopes in the world State & National News NWS forecast calls for a very hot week ahead State & National News Holcomb announces $1 billion relief plan