Home News Police Notebook: 06-01-2022 Police Notebook: 06-01-2022 June 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Former students planning ‘reunion’ to honor their coach RSS Ready, set, go read RSS City moving forward on problem properties