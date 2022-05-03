Home Lifestyle World Labyrinth Day will be celebrated here at 1 p.m. May 7 World Labyrinth Day will be celebrated here at 1 p.m. May 7 May 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Hope Missionary will hold breakfasts to aid disaster relief efforts Lifestyle Exchange students speak to seniors Lifestyle ‘12th night’ at the Pulse