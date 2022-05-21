Home Lifestyle Time for a Devotional Break: Change What You Sow, Change What You... Time for a Devotional Break: Change What You Sow, Change What You Grow May 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Destination Recreation: 05-21-2022 Lifestyle Area Things to See and Do: 05-19-2022 Lifestyle Insights: Mental health in the workplace