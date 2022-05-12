Home RSS Southern Wells Class of 2022 honors are presented Southern Wells Class of 2022 honors are presented May 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 05-12-2022 News Wells Court Docket: 05-12-2022 RSS ‘We certainly don’t agree …’