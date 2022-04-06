Home Opinions What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it? What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it? April 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Let’s do something fun, like a new fun fact for Indiana Opinions Is it racist to help Ukraine? Opinions Overactive scam-o-meter becoming the new norm