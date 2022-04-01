Home State & National News Storms pummel South, killing two Storms pummel South, killing two April 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere State & National News Scientists finish decoding human genome State & National News Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith