Home Sports Southern Wells track and field teams fall on road at Daleville Southern Wells track and field teams fall on road at Daleville April 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports COLLEGE SIGNING Sports High School Calendar: 04-22-2022 Sports Betancourt dominates as Tigers top Starfires