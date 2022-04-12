Home RSS RSD board hears gripes about full-price billing RSD board hears gripes about full-price billing April 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 4-12-22 News Wells Court Docket: 4-12-22 RSS Primary forum lets candidates have their say