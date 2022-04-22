MDK # 22-005482

STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO.

90D01-2203-MF-000009

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

Mark A. Hogsett, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

TO: Erica Scherrer, AKA Erica S. Scherrer, AKA Erica S. Hogsett:

BE IT KNOWN, that Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Nicholas M. Smith, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Superior Court its Complaint against Defendant Erica Scherrer, AKA Erica S. Scherrer, AKA Erica S. Hogsett, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendant, Erica Scherrer, AKA Erica S. Scherrer, AKA Erica S. Hogsett, upon diligent inquiry is unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Wells County, State of Indiana, to wit:

A part of the NE/4 of Section 29, Township 28 North, Range 12 East, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows:

Starting at the NE corner of said Section 29, marked by a 5/8” reinforcing bar stake over a buried stone; thence westerly 825.0 feet on the north line of said Section to a P.K. nail which shall be the place of beginning; thence westerly 95.0 feet on the north line of said Section 29, to a P.K. nail; thence southerly, deflecting left 89 degrees 38 minutes, 25.0 feet to a standard corner marker (5/8” x 15” reinforcing bar stake with an aluminum cap stamped Higman, 10025); thence southerly 892.04 feet on an extension of the last above described line to a standard corner marker; thence easterly deflecting left 90 degrees 22 minutes, parallel to the north line of said Section 29, 95.0 feet to a standard corner marker; thence northerly deflecting left 89 degrees 38 minutes, 892.04 feet to a standard corner marker; thence northerly 25.0 feet on an extension of the last above described line to the place of beginning. Containing in all 2.0 acres.

commonly known as 1820 East 800 North, Ossian, IN 46777.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendant is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendant for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Dated Clerk, Wells Superior Court

Nicholas M. Smith (31800-15)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus OH 43216-5028

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-nms@manleydeas.com

nb 4/22, 4/29, 5/6

hspaxlp