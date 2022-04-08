Phyllis J. Strine, 90, of Huntington, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne.

She was born to Emerson and Grace (Rhoades) Fredrick on Dec. 18, 1931, in Ransom, Mich. and was united in marriage to Franklin Strine on March 25, 1951, in Elkhart. He preceded her in death Sept. 29, 2016.

Survivors include two sons, Rev. Devon (Kathy) Strine of Kunkle, Ohio, Dr. Bruce (Paullette) Strine of St. Mary’s, Ohio; two daughters, Maddie (Britt) Grubbs of Cincinnati, Ohio, Donalynn Strine of Huntington; one stepbrother, Larry Jensen of Lakeville; nine grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Rev. Donol Fredrick; and two step-brothers, Robert Jensen and Jim Jensen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in Huntington County.

