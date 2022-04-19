Home Sports Bluffton baseball loses twice against Oak Hill Bluffton baseball loses twice against Oak Hill April 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Tiger track teams take 6th at Oak Hill Sports High School Sports Calendar: 4-19-22 Sports Knights baseball wins Athenian Invitational