Home State & National News Stocks close higher as choppy trading persists Stocks close higher as choppy trading persists March 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News In first full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents State & National News Arizona sets abortion limits State & National News Report: Justice Thomas’ wife urged overturning 2020 election