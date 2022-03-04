Stephen “John” Major, 63, of Montpelier, died at his home at 6:38 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022.

He was born May 17, 1958, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Schlotter James of Montpelier; a son, John C. (Diana) Major of Warren; a daughter, Cassie Marie (Lee) Major of Fort Wayne; four stepchildren; a granddaughter and eight step-grandchildren; his stepfather, George Nibarger of Montpelier; two sisters, Carol Grass and Desra (Rikki) Rhodes, both of Missouri; and two brothers, David (Cindy) Nibarger of Missouri and Tyson Nibarger of Roanoke, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Major; his mother, Shirley Deeth Nibarger; and a sister, Barbara Major.

Calling will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 7 p.m.

