NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2203-EU-000010

Notice is hereby given that SEAN GEHRING was on March 6, 2022, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of RICHARD LEE BROWN, deceased, who died on February 26, 2022. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Court on March 6, 2022

Beth Davis JJ

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 3/11, 3/18

hspaxlp