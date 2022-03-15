SUMMONS – SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2001-MF-000002

United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture

Plaintiff

v.

Kim D. Banas

Defendant

NOTICE OF SUIT

To the defendants named below herein, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court named above.

The nature of the suit is the foreclosure of a mortgage upon the property located in Wells County at 107 South Bennett Street, Bluffton, IN, 46714, legally described as:

Lot Numbered Forty-one (41) as known and designated on the recorded Plat of Hi-Lo Addition No. 2 to the City of Bluffton, reference being had to Plat Book 3, page 208 (hereafter “Real Estate”).

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following defendants who may claim some interest in the Real Estate and whose whereabouts are not known with certainty: Kim D. Banas

You must respond to this summons by publication, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit has been published. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

You may be entitled to a settlement conference that will allow you to speak with your mortgage company and discuss alternatives to foreclosure. If you want a settlement conference, you must request it with the court within 30 days after you received this summons.

ATTEST.

Clerk of the Wells County Circuit Court

Fredric Lawrence, Attorney Number 20224-49

Attorney for Plaintiff

NELSON & FRANKENBERGER, LLC

550 Congressional Boulevard, Suite 210

Carmel, Indiana 46032

Telephone: (317) 844-0106

NELSON & FRANKENBERGER IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT; ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

