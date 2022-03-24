Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 7th day of April, 2022, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Salaomine Steel Inc., 601 S Bond St., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Development Plan.

Current Zoning: R-3

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed parking expansion

Common Location: The subject property is located at Lots 8 & 9 of Tribolet & Dougherty’s Addition, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Lots 8-9 Tribolet & Dougherty’s Addition SW/4 4-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Dated this 18th day of March, 2022

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

