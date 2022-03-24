Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 7th day of April, 2022, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of G & D Tonner etal, 6959 W 100 N, Decatur, IN 46733 for the purpose of a Development Plan.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed 5810 sq ft kennel and shop.

Common Location: The subject property is located at the SW corner of 200 N & 800 E, Craigville, Indiana. 46731

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 39.447 acres NE/4 29-27N-13E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 18th day of March, 2022

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

