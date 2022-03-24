Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 7th day of April, 2022, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of CKB Farms LLC, 1045 S 11th St., Decatur, IN 46733 for the purpose of a Division of a Minor Subdivision.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Division of a Minor Subdivision: 2 acres with 175.10 ft road frontage

Common Location: The subject property is located at 900 N between 675 E & 750 E. Ossian, Indiana, 46777.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 56.365 acres in the NW quarter of Section 20 Township 28N Range 13E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 18th day of March, 2022

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

