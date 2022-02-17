Home Lifestyle Tickets on sale now for Legion’s March 18 fish fry Tickets on sale now for Legion’s March 18 fish fry February 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle NHS Student Spotlight nominees Lifestyle NHS Student Spotlight nominees Lifestyle Insights: The practice of kindness certainly begins at home