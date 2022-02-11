Steven Hunt

Steven D. Hunt of Granbury, Texas, passed away on Monday February 7, 2022.

Steve was born March 29, 1962, in Bluffton, to Richard and Barbara Isch Hunt. He was a 1980 graduate of Bluffton High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball.

Steve proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for nine years, serving during Operation Desert Storm.

He was employed as a senior parts buyer at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth Texas.

On Sept. 5, 1981, in Bluffton, Steve and Gretchen Lea Kolstad were married. They shared 40 years of marriage together.

Steve really loved people and enjoyed spending time with friends, his dog Lexi, but especially his family. He never knew a stranger, just a friend he hadn’t met yet.

He loved golf, and more golf, whether playing or watching. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends.

Steve was a member of the Acton United Methodist Church in Granbury, where he was also a mentor to young men.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Gretchen Hunt; two sons, Jeremiah (Julia) Hunt and Joshua (Kasey) Hunt; two precious grandsons, James and Jason Hunt; two sisters, Gloria (Gary) Hunt and Angela (Tim) Pfister; as well as five nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at noon (local time) Monday, Feb. 14, at the Stonewater Church in Granbury, Texas.

A celebration of life will be held in Bluffton at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or K9 Warriors in Steve’s memory.