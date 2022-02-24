Town of Ossian, Indiana

Notice of Receipt of Bids

Project: Hickory Lane and Shady Lane Water Improvements 2022 (“Project”).

Summary: Along portions of Hickory Lane and Shady Lane, Ossian, Indiana, the Project shall consist of removal and abandonment of existing water mains and services, installation of water mains and services, reconnection of services, pavement and driveway removal, pavement and driveway replacement, protection and relocation (if necessary) of existing utilities, and surface restoration.

General Plans and Specifications: Project general plans and specifications are available at: (1) Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. (2) Eastern Engineering, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 (phone: 260-426-3119), from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reproduction costs to be paid by prospective bidders.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, a pre-bid meeting will be virtually via Microsoft Teams. Bidders may join via computer or mobile app via link or call in (audio only) at 1-469-998-7252 Phone Conference ID: 355 092 789#. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Bids: All bids must be submitted to the Town of Ossian at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777, by 11:50 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, to be considered for the work. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their bids. All bids shall be in sealed envelopes bearing the Project title, “Town of Ossian Hickory Lane and Shady Lane Water Improvements 2022”, and include the name and address of the bidder. All bids shall include fully completed and executed Contractor’s Bid for Public Work – Form 96 and E-Verify and Iran Investment Certification. Bids shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check equal to 5% of the bid amount. Bids arriving after the time set will be returned unopened and only complete bids with all required materials will be considered.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publicly opened and read aloud at Collier’s Comfort, 215 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN at 12:00 noon, March 17, 2022. The Town of Ossian, Indiana reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Ossian Town Council will take bids received under advisement and that a determination may be made by March 28, 2022.

By: Town Manager, Luann Martin

Town of Ossian, Indiana

oj 2/24, 3/3

hspaxlp