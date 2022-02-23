Home Lifestyle Her hip may have broken, but not her gratitude Her hip may have broken, but not her gratitude February 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Area Things to See and Do Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: We don’t tire of our children