Home Opinions Finally, you can pick up your next book with your news Finally, you can pick up your next book with your news February 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Letters to the Editor Opinions Why Biden can’t embrace COVID normality Opinions Voters oppose ‘transformative’ policies, want reform of dysfunctional bureaucracies