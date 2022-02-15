Carol Duncan, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Carol was born in Bluffton on Nov. 26, 1935, to Roy and Mildred (Krinn) Langel. She married George R. “Bob” Duncan Nov. 28, 1951, at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton. Bob preceded her in death March 2, 2018.

Carol worked as the store manager at Montgomery Ward in Bluffton for 15 years, and in the mid-1970s she went to work at Dr. Burry’s dental office, serving as a receptionist for 20 years, until her retirement.

After retiring, Carol and Bob spent the next 11 winters in Florida and also enjoyed going on cruises. She had a love for sewing, even making her own clothes. She also enjoyed providing alterations and mending clothing for many people in the community. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include four sons, Michael (Shirley) Duncan of Bluffton, Douglas Duncan of Churubusco, Thomas Duncan of Fort Wayne, and Ronald (Shari) Duncan of Bluffton; a daughter, Elizabeth (Ron) Martin of Wolcottville, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Donna) Langel of Seattle, Wash; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Pease of Bluffton and Arlene Langel of Gilroy, Calif.; and a brother-in-law, Ed Higgins of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Bill” Langel and Ken Langel, and two sisters, infant Karen Langel and Diann Higgins.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home, with Pastor Les Cantell officiating. There will be an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

