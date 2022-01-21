Garnet L. Bulger 84, a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Warsaw.

Garnet Bulger

She was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Geneva, Ind., to William and Ruth Chrisman Fravel. Garnet was a Girl Scout, the captain of the Majorettes, and graduated from Geneva High School with the class of 1955.

On May 15, 1955, in Geneva, Garnet married Thomas N. Bulger. She was a homemaker and enjoyed horses. She worked at Wells Community Hospital, retiring in 2000. Tom and Garnet were married for 50 years before he preceded her in death in 2005.

Survivors include a son, Thomas L. (Brenda) Bulger of Milford, and three daughters, Sally (Bruce) Vena of Mishawaka, Julie A. Harwood of Warsaw, and Joni (David) De La Fuente of Milford. Garnet was a loving grandma to 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

She is also survived by two siblings, Madeline Henley of Geneva and Richard (Sandy) Fravel of Geneva.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas N. Bulger; and her siblings Charles Fravel, Dorothy Madden, Agnes Stewart and Robert Fravel.

Funeral services for Garnet will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministries.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com