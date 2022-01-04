Home State & National News As General Assembly convenes, Holcomb and legislators are differing on top issues As General Assembly convenes, Holcomb and legislators are differing on top issues January 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Omicron chills return to normalcy State & National News Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs State & National News Coroner: Death of man who died in police standoff was a suicide