***POSTPONED*** APRIL 18 – 10 a.m. – Tamra Yoder & Everence Foundation, owners. Farm located in Jay County on Rd. 50 W between 750 N and 900 N. 1 mile west of Bryant on St. Rd. 18 to County Rd. 50 West, then north 1/2 mile. 170 acres of all tillable farm ground in Sections 1 & 12, Jackson Township, Jay County, road frontage on County Roads 50 West and 750 North, building sites, some woods. Offered in 5 tracts. Miz Lehman Realtors/Auctioneers, 260-589-2903, www.mizlehman.com.

APRIL 20 – 6:30 p.m. – Helena Baker Trust, Scott Jacobs, owner. Adams County 4H Fair Grounds, dining hall, 160 W. Washington, Monroe. Land location: 3 miles south of Decatur, Washington Township, Section 28 w/road frontage on US Hwy. 27, C.R. 100 W., C.R. 200 N. 300± acres offered as individual tracts or any combination. Call 260.724.7402 w/pre-auction offers! Tract One: 118.5±A. Tract Two: 24.5±A w/approx. 8A woods. Tract Three: 88.5±A. Tract Four: 59.5±A. Tract Five: 7.5±A. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 260-724-7402, www.kjauction.com.

***POSTPONED*** APRIL 28 – 6 p.m.- Moore Family, owners. 2702 W 450 N, Decatur. Two story home featuring 3,308 SF, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, situated on 5 acres with 36×30 outbuilding, 3/4 acre stocked pond, Washington Township, Section 7. Refrigerator, stove, LP tank (owned) stay with property. Open house April 26, 5-6 p.m. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 260-724-7402, www.kjauction.com.

MAY 2 – 9 a.m. Estate of William F. Kruse, Bryan Kruse, owner. 2642 W 550 N, Decatur. Beautiful 1½ story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home situated on 5.5+/- acres w/2 heated workshops and 2 car detached garage. Now accepting pre-auction offers! Call our office at 260.724.7402 To place an offer! Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 260-724-7402, www.kjauction.com.