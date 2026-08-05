Thomas E. Haiflich, 98, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra passed away Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Born Aug. 9, 1927 in Uniondale, he was a son of the late John H. and Bessie Mayretha (Beaber) Haiflich. After 74 years of marriage, Tom was the widower of Nancy Lee (Numbers) Haiflich since November 2023 and also preceded in death by a son, Mickey Tex Haiflich, grandson, Benjamin T. Miller, and siblings, Laura Mae (Haiflich) McAfee and Richard Haiflich.

Tom was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II, where he served in Japan, and a faithful member of Lebanon Valley Bible Church. He began his working life as a self-employed farmer before retiring from Milton Hershey School. A willing servant, Tom generously gave his time mowing at Londonderry Village and was an honorary member of Splinter’s Workshop, where his craftsmanship and dedication were appreciated by many. He also found great joy serving alongside his beloved wife on Christian work projects.

Though he was often quiet, his life spoke clearly of his deep love for God, family and others. Tom treasured time with his family, especially sharing stories with his grandchildren and great-grandson — stories that seemed to grow richer and more memorable with each telling. He will be laid to rest with his wife in an urn he lovingly crafted himself, a fitting symbol of a love that now brings them together once again.

Surviving are his daughter, Vickie Lynn Miller (Norman) Hummelstown; grandchildren, Jonathan N. Miller (Leslie) and Kimberly K. Lacktorin (Shad); and great-grandson, Caleb R. Lacktorin.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at DiMatteo Worship Center, Londonderry Village in the future. Private interment, with military honors, will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to True Life Youth Ministries at 1300 West Maple Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 https://www.truelifeyouth.com

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