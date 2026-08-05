Marcia A. Gregg, 82, of Fort Wayne, and a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away on Monday morning, Aug. 3, 2026, at her residence in Fort Wayne.

Marcia was born on Sept. 4, 1943, in Bluffton to Irvin, Jr. and Betty (Holmes) Nicholson. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1961. She worked as a secretary in various areas for all her life. She lived most of her life in Bluffton, moving to Fort Wayne in 2018. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where she was a part of the nursery school program. She was involved in the Foster Grandparent Program in Fort Wayne. Marcia always enjoyed music and playing the piano.

On Sept. 9, 1961, Marcia and Jack Gregg were married in Bluffton. They were together for over 50 years prior to his passing on Jan. 26, 2012.

Survivors include her son, Douglas S. Gregg of Fort Wayne; a brother Daniel K. Nicholson of Ossian; a special niece, Lisa Small; and two nephews, Fred (Darla) Ballenger of Indianapolis and John (Lora) Ballenger of Van Buren.

Marcia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jack; sisters Linda Russ and Deborah Massey; and her precious dog, Buddy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Jeff Lemler officiating. Entombment will follow at Northridge Mausoleum in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.