Carol Ann Endsley left this earth to be with our Lord on the 25th day of July in the year 2026.

Carol is survived by her three daughters, Susanne (Paul) Steele of Ashland, Oregon Carole Endsley of Kalispell, Montana, and Charlene (Scott) Lanktree of Kalispell, Montana; six grandchildren, Christianne Elmore of Medford, Oregon, Nathan Steele of Rogue River, Oregon, Laurana Alford of Lynnwood, Washington, John Endsley of Kalispell, Montana, Daniel Waggoner and Bryanna Teeters of Phoenix, Oregon; a sister, Blanche Hamilton of Bluffton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband John K. Endsley; her parents, Madeline and Glenn Carmichael; grandson, David Steele; grandparents, Anna and Frank Hamilton, Nancy Smith and John Judson Carmichael.

Carol loved children, fishing, camping, gardening, woodworking, bowling and feeding birds. She took lots of pictures of the birds as they visited the feeders.

Carol loved visiting family and friends in Oregon. She will be missed by all who knew her. In place of flowers, please give a donation to Alzheimer’s Association in Carol’s name.

A Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Saint John Paul II Catholic Church in Bigfork, Montana. Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home of Kalispell is caring for the family.