Home E-Edition Saturday, July 18, 2026 Saturday, July 18, 2026 July 18, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: Marilyn Creason’s legacy inspires a park; One arrested after high-speed chase; Annual Wells County 4-H auction; and more …If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Entertainment Guide: 07-18-2026 E-Edition Friday, July 17, 2026 E-Edition Thursday, July 16, 2026