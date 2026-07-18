Michael “Mike” A. Perry, 61, of Huntington, and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2026, at his residence.

Mike was born in Bluffton on June 2, 1965. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Perry and Linda J. (Kinsey) King.

Mike is survived by a brother, Ricky (Vanita) Perry Sr. of Huntington.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a son, Zack Perry, and a brother, Johnny Perry.

No public services are being held at this time. Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.